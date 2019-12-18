LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple districts across western mass have already had multiple snow days and blizzard bag days.
This is a cause for concern since we are just entering the winter season.
The official start of winter is just days away, but Assistant Principal of Ludlow High School John Mitchell explained how a few big storms have already hit western Mass hard forcing snow days and blizzard bag days.
"We have had one blizzard bag day and two regular snow days," Mitchell said.
That's three days students at Ludlow High School did not have to go into school and it's only mid-December.
Compared to last year when they didn't have any blizzard bag days.
"That decision is on our superintendent he consults with DPW and the police department to decide if it is a snow day or blizzard bag," Mitchell explained.
For those who are unfamiliar with term blizzard bag days, Mitchell explained...
"For students, they are given an assignment for each one of their classes that should take the amount of time to replace a class period," Mitchell said.
But the district is not allowed to give back to back blizzard bag days.
If the snow continues or there is another issue, the next day must be a regular snow day.
"We didn't have on yesterday because there was a water issue at the middle school and they had already used a blizzard bag day so just to get everyone back on schedule the middle school had a blizzard bag day and we had a snow day," Mitchell said.
Mitchell told Western Mass News Ludlow Public Schools are well prepared for the New England weather.
"They still build 5 regular snow days into our schedule so if we were to have a few blizzard bags and a few regular they are built-in," Mitchell said.
But if they exceed the limit-students will be forced to make up the days during the summer which is never fun.
"Hot buildings and things like that can be tough learning environments but we got to do what we got to do to get those 180 days in," Mitchell explained.
And there are some students who just aren't fans of these so-called blizzard bag days!
"Seniors are the one group that doesn't like blizzard bag and they don't have to make up snow days because they graduate before the end of the year and now they have assignments on blizzard bag days," Mitchell noted.
If you're a student that's not a fan of these blizzard bag days well the state is getting rid of them at the end of this school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.