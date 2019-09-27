SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been confirmed in Western Mass.
The 12th case of EEE was confirmed last night and communities are making changes to keep everyone safe.
Many schools have already announced changes to outdoor activities including football games.
State officials released a statement showing 35 communities are now at critical risk, 53 are at high risk and 121 are at moderate risk.
The Department of Public Health tells Western Mass News that the communities of Agawam, East Longmeadow, Southwick, Springfield, West Springfield and Westfield have all elevated their risk levels after the latest case had been announced.
Within those communities, many are taking action to protect their residents.
And this includes changing the schedule to Friday night football.
Chicopee Comp. at West Springfield has moved its game to 4 p.m. tonight.
Northampton at Agawam has changed the location of its game from Agawam to Northampton. The time remains the same at 7 p.m.
Westfield at East Longmeadow changed its game completely, moving it to Saturday afternoon, with the time still to be determined.
And while these changes may seem inconvenient, city officials understand the risk associated with the disease.
EEE is a deadly mosquito borne illness that can lead to inflammation in the brain.
