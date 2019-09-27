SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The discovery of a new case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, in Hampden County is now throwing a wrench in the plans for local school athletics.
Agawam is one of the many schools now changing their school athletic schedule to accommodate the high risk for EEE.
This is a map of the communities who just last night had their risk levels elevated to 'high' after a Hampden County woman in her 70s was found to have contracted the mosquito-borne illness. She is currently hospitalized.
That woman's case marks the 12th case of EEE in the state this year.
Many schools have already announced changes to outdoor activities including football games.
State officials released a statement showing 35 communities are now at critical risk, 53 are at high risk and 121 are at moderate risk.
Just in the last 24 hours, Agawam, West Springfield, Westfield, East Longmeadow, and Longmeadow have all either moved their game times or locations to avoid high risk communities.
We are still awaiting word from Springfield. School officials confirmed they have not changed their games yet, but they are considered a 'high' risk community along with the others.
Some of the schedule changes include Friday night football:
Chicopee Comp. at West Springfield - moved to 4 p.m. Friday
Northampton at Agawam - location change from Agawam to Northampton, but the time remains the same at 7 p.m.
Westfield at East Longmeadow - game moved to Saturday afternoon, with the time still to be determined.
Coming up tonight on Western Mass News, we'll have more from school athletic directors on what parents need to know about keeping their student-athletes safe.
