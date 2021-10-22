EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Supply chain issues continuing to cripple the country and western Massachusetts is no different. Stores, restaurants, and even schools are all feeling the impact of struggling to get what they need.
“We'll just have to be flexible,” Easthampton Superintendent Allison LeClair said.
Easthampton Schools sent out a notice on Facebook Thursday saying some school lunches will look a little different than planned. LeClair explained that their food service company is facing challenges finding some foods.
“They have not been able to necessarily provide everything that's listed on the menu so they've had to make substitutions along the way because things are not being delivered that they were expecting,” LeClair said.
We reached out to Easthampton food service Chartwells and have not yet heard back.
It's not just schools feeling the squeeze of supply chain problems. Local restaurants are also impacted as well.
“Every week, something comes up short. Heinz ketchup, Pillsbury mixes, Ortega salsa, paper-wrapped straws, everything, napkins; we’re using subs. Now we're having a problem getting the bacon that we use,” Memo’s Restaurant Owner Dominic Pompi said.
Pompi tells Western Mass News they've had trouble getting certain menu items, and that’s put a strain on their wallet.
“It’s costing me a lot more money. With the shortages, the prices are going up, and I have to buy when they have it; whatever the price is that’s what I pay,” Pompi explained.
But despite the challenges, he said they're making it work.
“We're just going to load up on everything so, if there is a shortage, we have a little bit of overstock, a little reserve that we can rely on until it comes back through. We'll do what we can to keep less impact to the customers,” Pompi said.
