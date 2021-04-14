SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Spring break starts next week for many kids and their families in western Massachusetts, but as students are just starting to transition fully back to in-person classes, we wondered what school districts are doing to make sure COVID-19 doesn't become an issue when students return from break.
“Oh, we’re going to stay home, play it safe. We’re going to be probably shopping, if anything, for clothes. That’s about it…Maybe go out to eat, stuff like that, enjoy the weather,” said parent Matthew Orbidous.
Orbidous is one of many parents planning to stay in the area for spring break this year in the pandemic as many school districts around the area are putting out guidance for families.
Western Mass News is getting answers for you. We reached out to Springfield Public Schools and the mayor of Easthampton and here is what we found out.
Springfield Public Schools has told parents this week that if you are traveling, follow state and federal travel recommendations. We're told Springfield is not doing anything different when kids come back from spring break. They will return to school as usual, but any child who becomes sick over break should stay home until they're better.
Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle told Western Mass News they’re going ahead with spring break, but she urged parents, students, and anyone in the community who travels to get tested, even if you are already fully vaccinated.
“You can’t be too precautious right now. We can’t make the assumption because more and more people are getting vaccinated that there’s not a variant still perhaps in that person,” LaChapelle explained.
However, LaChapelle told Western Mass News she understands people are ready for some time off.
“We’re really encouraging families and our staff to take a breath and really relax as much as they can,” LaChapelle explained.
