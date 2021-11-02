NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Early results indicate that Gina Louise Sciarra is leading challenger Marc Warner in the Northampton mayoral race.
As of 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sciarra has 3,003 votes while Warner has 1,237 votes.
The winner of Tuesday's election will take the seat being vacated by current Mayor David Narkewicz, who did not seek re-election
Story developing…
