GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In Franklin County, people are seeing the bulk of today's snowfall.
Greenfield DPW officials said it's not just the timing of the salting that's important, but the type they use and how fast they lay it down.
"We’ll send out five or six trucks start treating the roads. Anytime there’s a big storm pending, more than four inches, we'll go out and pre-treat," said Mike Duclos with Greenfield DPW.
Duclos admitted his job as a DPW official would be less complicated if he didn't live in Greenfield.
"The further south you go, a little warmer it is. The winters seem a little less. Yeah, Northampton, Springfield-area, Enfield, it always seems to be a little less," Duclos added.
With the Franklin County city receiving more snow than its southern counterparts, Duclos explained how they've timed their salting process down to a science.
"We have 120 miles of roadway that we treat at every storm and it takes approximately four hours for six trucks to maintain those," Duclos explained.
Duclos said they need to keep an eye on the forecast to use the right kind of salt: plain old rock salt or a special chemically-enhanced variety
"The rock salt activates at 20 degrees and above. It’s less expensive, so we try to use rock salt when we can. If we use the treated, chances are it’s going to be 20 degrees or below," Duclos noted.
Speaking of science, Duclos said salting the roads properly involves a bit of physics too.
[Reporter: If I just heard you correctly, does salt bounce?]
"We do 20 miles an hour to pre-treat, so when we’re putting the product on the ground, it doesn’t bounce off and go off into the tree belt," Duclos said.
It's a formula that takes time to perfect, which is why Duclos told Western Mass News that patience from other drivers is appreciated.
"The frustration is they’ll pass us and make it unsafe for others, you know. Just slow down, let us do our job, and it’ll be much better than next day for everybody," Duclos said.
