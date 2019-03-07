SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Yesterday, Jeopardy host Alex Trabek announced that he was diagnosed with cancer.
Not just any cancer, but Stage Four pancreatic cancer, a disease that's considered largely incurable, and that's because of how hard it is to find.
Pancreatic cancer is harder to detect.
It's not like breast cancer or colon cancer where screenings are built right into your regular checkups.
"There is no easy way to detect it,", Dr. Nicholas Jabbour, Chief of Surgery at Baystate Medical Center tells us. "Not like colon cancer, where there is a colonoscopy, or breast cancer, where there is a mammogram. There is no test. That is why most of the cancer presents itself at a later stage."
The symptoms don't present much either, but Dr. Nichols Jabbour tells Western Mass News that weight loss is the most common, as well as jaundice and itchy skin.
He says that, with a national figure like Alex Trebek being diagnosed with this disease, the desperate need for more research might be a positive outcome from a devastating diagnosis.
"It brings awareness to the fact that," continued Dr. Jabbour. "We have not made enough innovation in chemotherapy to impact the survival rate. Hopefully, it will help raise some money for research in this area. I've been doing this for thirty years and there hasn't been much advancement in pancreatic cancer."
Doctors say that there still isn't a way to detect the disease early.
If you have a family history of pancreatic cancer, you can talk to your doctor about other ways to screen.
"If there is a history in the family," stated Dr. Jabbour. "Maybe talk to your doctor about an ultrasound, but there is no guideline for a regular screening for pancreatic cancer."
Although the survival rate is grim, America's game show host vows that he will fight this disease.
