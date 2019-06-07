HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An unusual visitor to the Connecticut River has made his way back to open water.
Layson, a one year old harbor seal, was discovered swimming around in the Connecticut River, just south of the Holyoke dam, late last month.
Marine officials believed that he swam upriver because of the shad population.
New England Aquarium spokesperson Tony LaCasse told Western Mass News that Layson was last observed on an island south of the dam last Friday.
However, this past Tuesday, researchers received a ping from Layson's tracker that indicated he had made it safely back to Long Island Sound.
LaCasse added that they would like to thank boaters for their cooperation and for keeping their distance, especially during the Memorial Day weekend, in order to keep the seal safe.
