HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's not something you see around here very often.
A harbor seal was spotted in the Connecticut River in Holyoke.
The question a lot of people are asking is how did he get here?
While a harbor seal in the Connecticut River is not an every day occurrence, it's not unheard of.
"It brushed up against me, and I thought it was something else and jumped out, and the guy's like, 'What's the matter?' and I tell him something brushed against me against my leg," Chicopee resident Anthony Pieczarka tells us.
Pieczarka recounts the moments when he came across the harbor seal while fishing along the Connecticut River Wednesday.
He said his first instinct was to pet it, but knew, for its sake, he shouldn't.
"It's awesome to see, and it did have a tracking device on there, a radio transmission," added Pieczarka.
It's because of that device that biologists were able track the harbor seal, named Layson, back to the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.
Tony LaCasse, a spokesperson with the New England Aquarium, says the seal was found as a pup last year in Maine, brought to the Mystic Aquarium to undergo surgery for an ear infection, and then released into the water in Charleston, Rhode Island in January.
LaCasse tells Western Mass News it appears the seal swam upstream, likely because of the shad population.
Environmentalists hope Layson will return on his own.
If you plan to spend time along the Connecticut River this holiday weekend and come across the seal, there are some things you should know.
Boaters near the Holyoke Dam are encouraged to slow down to avoid striking the animal.
People need to stay 150 feet away from the animal. The seal is a big animal, and, if it feels threatened, will bite.
Lastly, don't entice the seal with food. Doing so is violating federal law.
Anyone who sees the seal again is asked to contact the Marine Animal Rescue Hotline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.