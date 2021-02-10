AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Wednesday evening, Mass. State Police, with assistance from the Agawam Police and Fire Department, searched along the Connecticut River after reports of a body in the water.
Mass. State Police told Western Mass News officials requested Airwing assistance for the search that took place at the Springfield Yacht and Canoe Club on River Road in Agawam.
Officials added that the search was called off due to a false identification report and that there wasn't a body located.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.