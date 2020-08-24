SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are still searching for a man who they said was seen in Walmart, hugging strangers, and claiming he had COVID-19.

Investigators said they have received dozens of tips about the incident, some even from out of state.

However, they are still searching for the person who they said walked up to strangers, hugged them, and claimed he had the coronavirus.

“There was an individual going up to different people on Boston Road, hugging them, and saying you now have COVID,” said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

Walsh told Western Mass News that the person who reported the August 15 incident is a cancer survivor and was given medical treatment, including a COVID-19 test.

Since the photo was shared on social media dozens of times, the department has received several tips.

“We have received more than a dozen different hits on who this may be. Some have already been ruled out, some weren’t even from the area, so our detectives bureau is going through this as we speak and trying to cross-check all the tips to see anyone potentially matches it,” Walsh explained.

We caught up with shoppers at Walmart, who were shocked.

“I would think it’s scary. It’s crazy people would do that,” said shopper Raffael Santiago.

Callie Dowd added, “I definitely don’t think it’s smart, especially since now that we have reopened a lot of things, a lot of the cases are rising.”

Meanwhile, Walsh said the department is looking to press charges.

“He could face assault and battery for the hug and could face terroristic threats, very similar. You may see terroristic threats and think it’s a little odd. It’s the type of charge,” Walsh said.

Walsh said there could be a lot more serious charges if the suspect does knowingly have coronavirus.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.