CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The latest on a story developing since Friday.
The search continues for a missing 11-year-old boy in Chicopee.
It’s been three days now since Aiden was last seen. New information has come into our newsroom from Chicopee Police, who said there are no searches Monday because of icy water conditions.
Search and rescue efforts began on Friday night to locate 11-year-old Aiden Blanchard. Chicopee Police searched the Chicopee River and said they believe he was last near the Medina Boat Ramp.
Rescue teams headed back out Saturday morning, but searches were paused Sunday because of the high winds and snow.
The Chicopee School Community has emotional support staff in place to help students during the search for Aiden.
Alvin Morton, Assistant Superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools said, “ We’re going to continue throughout the week to put supports in place, and this is the Chicopee community coming together during this difficult time.”
Aiden was last seen wearing black ski pants and a red coat.
Chicopee Police are asking people in the Willimansett section of Chicopee, specifically near the Old Field Road neighborhood, to see if they have any surveillance video from Friday between 11 a.m. and noon.
If anyone has information to help locate Aiden, they are being asked to call The Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1639, The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit, or The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1 (800) THE-LOST.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
