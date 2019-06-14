HINSDALE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Hinsdale are still searching for answers after a 53-year-old woman went missing more than a month ago.
Investigators are planning to launch another search this coming week.
Hinsdale Police say, within the next week, they will partner with State Police to do another search through the area where Jackie Coutinoh went missing.
Hinsdale Police are holding out hope that missing mother Jackie Coutinoh will be found, and the department is planning on ramping up their search efforts.
"We do hope to get the State Police to assist us with some specialty dogs into the woods again berkshire mountains search and rescue will hopefully come back in the woods and do a little more searching for us. Unfortunately, it will go from smell it will be a cadaver dog so they will have to go with the possible smell," Hinsdale Police Chief Susan Rathburn tells us.
Jackie disappeared on May 15 while out in her sister's backyard.
Massachusetts State Police sent a dive team into a lake behind the home.
They also have searched the area by helicopter.
"The family is working up in Maine where she lived for sometime. The family is working down in Florida, and also in Nantucket where she was originally from," continued Chief Rathburn.
A billboard is set up in town with a description of Jackie.
The Hinsdale Police Chief tells Western Mass News, with no leads, social media is their biggest help.
"Social media has been great. It's been shared, it's been all over, so that is our biggest hope is that somebody might see her, might spot her, and say 'Hey, Jackie!' and give us a call," added Chief Rathburn.
