SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A search is underway in the town of Southwick for a missing 57-year-old man.
Southwick Police told Western Mass News that they were called to 249 College Highway around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a 57-year-old despondent man who had walked off into the woods.
Members of the Longmeadow and Massachusetts State Police Departments were called in to assist with Longmeadow K-9 unit assisting Southwick K-9s'.
On Thursday night they used a helicopter and is expected to use it again.
So far, the adult male has not yet been located, and neither a name nor a physical description has been provided.
Authorities suspended their search around 8:45 p.m. Thursday night and all companies will resume searching that area of College Highway at day break.
They will begin their search on Friday around 8:30 a.m. with over 40 vehicles from all emergency crews assisting the search.
This incident remains under investigation by the Southwick Police Department.
