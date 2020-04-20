COLRAIN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities in Colrain continue to search for a missing person.
Morgan Bren was last seen on Tuesday, April 7, leaving Leon Herzig Drive.
Bren is described as 6’ 2” tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has short brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said that Bren was last likely wearing a long sleeve black shirt, Palladium-brand boots, and a silver belt buckle, and a lip piercing.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Colrain Police at (413) 625-8200
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.