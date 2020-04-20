COLRAIN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities in Colrain continue to search for a missing person.

Morgan Bren was last seen on Tuesday, April 7, leaving Leon Herzig Drive.

Bren is described as 6’ 2” tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said that Bren was last likely wearing a long sleeve black shirt, Palladium-brand boots, and a silver belt buckle, and a lip piercing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Colrain Police at (413) 625-8200

