SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News has obtained surveilance video of the night 23-year-old Achim Bailey of Springfield went missing.
Achim hasn’t been seen or heard from after a night out in downtown Springfield last month.
The video you see with this story has already been viewed by investigators and his family.
"It's been really really hard on us, especially after four weeks," said Hugh Bailey, Achim's father.
Hugh and Dorothy Bailey are still desperate for answers as to where their son, Achim, may be.
Achim Bailey was spotted by cameras leaving Samuel's at the Basketball Hall of Fame at about 1:48 a.m. on January 13 after he was asked to leave by security for allegedly "flirting inappropriately."
At about 1:52 a.m. the night achim went missing, cameras captured him walking north on Hall of Fame Avenue.
Now, we're getting a first look at Achim Bailey that night.
Western Mass News has obtained surveillance video captured by a street camera at Union Street and Hall of Fame Avenue.
Achim can be seen stumbling as he continues to make his way towards the Memorial Bridge.
Management at Samuel's told Western Mass News that Achim showed no signs of being drunk, but his parents told us that it's a video that's hard to watch.
"He was, on the camera you see him, he was really staggering out there. They should've helped him. I don't even try to look at it anymore, it's really heartbreaking. They should've helped him," the Bailey's said.
Minutes later, another set of cameras capture Achim walking into the riverfront lot as he continues walking north on Hall of Fame Avenue towards the Memorial Bridge.
However, at one point, we lose sight of him as he gets closer to a wall.
Although very hard to see in the video, Springfield Police confirm that cameras captured someone they believe to be Achim walking down the train tracks heading towards the South End Bridge, the place his phone would last be pinged at around 3 a.m.
Together with police, the investigation into Achim's disappearance continues.
"Our detectives are working on it and following up on every lead and backtracking all the way up to day one," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Hugh Bailey added, "We're not going to give up. We're just going to keep doing our due diligence and hopefully, everyone else that's helping us will keep supporting us."
The last true lead in this case came two weeks ago, when Achim's phone was found near the South End Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.