WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are searching for a woman who left Baystate Noble Hospital Saturday morning and has been missing ever since.
It's a story out of Westfield that our viewers have shared more than 2,000 times.
Jordyn Brown is 28 years old. She is 5'2 tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
The detective we spoke with told us officers arrived at the hospital within minutes of Brown being reported missing. They had a K-9 unit within the hour and still, hospital security footage is the only link they have to where Brown was last seen
"So right about here is where the ER is, we're in the middle and come down, and then she would have left and gone this way," said Westfield Police Det. Sgt. Scott Phelon.
Brown has been missing since late Saturday morning when she left Baystate Noble with just the hospital clothes on her back.
"She had like a Johnny top on and she had regular leggings. She went to a car and took a jacket out of a car. [We know that that wasn't her car?] It wasn't her car, no," Phelon explained.
Police told us that after Brown left the hospital, she started walking down Court Street towards the center of town.
"It's been cold and wet ever since she went missing. When she left the hospital, she had no shoes on. There's definite concerns and if she's outside, she's obviously in serious danger," Phelon noted.
Police confirmed to Western Mass News that Brown is considered "endangered" for medical reasons. They also told us she immediately began asking passers-by for rides and information about bus stops when she left the hospital.
"There's certainly a possibility that somebody's helping her, somebody took her in, she made it to someone's house. Based on the weather, based on the time, it's been two-and-a-half days, so for her to have been outside that long, it would be difficult for her to be outside and to not have been seen. We think there is a good chance that she is with someone or in someone's house," Phelon added.
If that theory is correct, police have a message for the person or people who may have given Brown a ride or taken her in
"I think it would be very helpful to let us at least let us know that she's safe. I know the family would appreciate it. They may think they're doing the right thing by helping her, but you know, her family is very concerned. They would like to at least know that she's all right," Phelon said.
Phelon told us Brown has been entered into the national database for missing people.
If you have any information about Brown's whereabouts, please call Westfield Police at (413) 562-5411
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.