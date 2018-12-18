PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A national organization is joining in the efforts to help locate a missing Pittsfield teenager.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Tuesday that they, along with Pittsfield Police, are looking for the public's help in locating 17-year-old Mariana Miranda.
Miranda was last seen in Pittsfield on October 10.
Investigators noted that she may still be in the Pittsfield area or may have tried to travel to the Fall River area.
Anyone with information on Miranda's whereabouts is asked to call Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9700 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.