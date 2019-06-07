SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A search has concluded in the town of Southwick for a missing man.
Southwick Police told Western Mass News that they were called to 249 College Highway around 3:30 p.m. for a report of 56-year-old Jeffrey Bober from Southwick, who had walked off into the woods.
Southwick Police reported that Bober was despondent and entered the woods behind 249 College Highway.
Members of the Longmeadow and Massachusetts State Police Departments were called in to assist with Longmeadow K-9 unit assisting Southwick K-9s.
Authorities suspended their search around 8:45 p.m. Thursday with plans to resume it Friday morning.
Today's search began around 8:30 a.m.
Late Friday afternoon, Southwick Police Chief Kevin Bishop said that "the search for Mr. Bober has ended" and that that was all the information he was able to release.
Bishop thanked the town's residents and community leaders for the support they provided the police and fire departments, as well as the Mass. State Police Special Emergency Response Team for their assistance.
The chief also thanked Pastor Dan from the Southwick Baptist Church for providing refreshments and the church as a command center.
