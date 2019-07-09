PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re following breaking news out of Berkshire County, where the search for an escaped prisoner is in its second day.
The 33-year-old got away from an officer while being treated at a hospital in Pittsfield.
A press conference was held Tuesday afternoon, where Sheriff Bowler clarified a lot of details leading up to the inmates escape.
The Sheriff's Department tells Western Mass News that Harry Chandler, Jr. escaped on Monday around 2:00 p.m. from the Berkshire Medical Center.
At the time, he was in the process of changing after a medical exam.
Only one officer was with him.
At the time of his escape, he was only in orange pants and wasn't wearing a shirt or shoes.
At this time, they do not believe he is armed, but could be dangerous.
Officials strongly encourage the public to not approach him, but to let police know if they have any information.
They tell us that they have roughly thirty officers in the field at this moment searching for Chandler and are following up on leads.
