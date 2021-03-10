ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- The search continues Wednesday for a missing 11-year-old boy from Chicopee. Aiden Blanchard was last seen on February 5 near the Medina Street boat ramp.
This morning, the family extended their search efforts over the border in Connecticut.
Aiden’s mom, Michelle Blanchard, is speaking out for the first time and shared with us her pain this morning, hoping she can bring Aiden home.
“The thought of him at the bottom of the river just hurts, you know,” said Michelle Blanchard.
The Blanchard family arrived at the Donald W. Barnes boat launch in Enfield, CT just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Michelle told Western Mass News the family is extending the search over state lines after the Chicopee Police Department exhausted their search efforts this past week.
Over the last month, Mass. State Police and the Chicopee Police Department have searched by boat, drones, and helicopters.
Michelle is now calling on the public to help when safely possibly.
“If anybody is out in the area along the Connecticut River, they have binoculars or they just look out, those that live by the river, look out the window every once in a while and see if you spot something,” Michelle Blanchard added.
The family shared this image with us, showing the exact red jacket Aiden was last seen wearing.
Michelle Blanchard told us this week has been especially hard. The family would have been celebrating Aiden’s 12th birthday this Sunday.
