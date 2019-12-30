CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Despite the winter storm conditions, emergency crews were back out Monday morning searching for a second missing child near the Chicopee river.
However, at around 1 p.m. police reported that search had been suspended due to the 'hazardous weather conditions.' A winter storm is passing through the area with sleet and freezing rain, making for slick conditions.
Monday marked day three in the search for a missing child near the Chicopee river.
The multi-agency response began Saturday afternoon along Fuller Road.
Emergency crews were back out Monday morning, after search efforts were called off again, Sunday night due to hazardous conditions.
Chicopee Police tell Western Mass News they received a call around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon after two children went to go play in the woods and never returned home.
Chicopee Fire believes the pair fell through the ice on the river.
Police and K-9's searched the area plus, state police helicopters and water rescue crews.
Later on Saturday, officials announced one of the children was recovered from the water and taken to the hospital.
Sadly, police said on Sunday that child passed away.
The AP now reporting authorities have identified that child as an 11-year-old Pawtucket, Rhode Island resident.
The other child who is still missing, has been identified as a 10-year-old boy, according to the AP. They report the two boys are believed to be cousins.
The search for the younger child continues.
"Please, keep the families in your thoughts and prayers. And, thank you for all the offers to assist and for wanting to bring items. It’s deeply appreciated," notes Chicopee Police Officer, Mike Wilk.
Multiple community members have been asking how they can help. Police tell Western Mass News to stay clear of the area and not conduct any of your own private search parties.
Conditions near the river are very dangerous and with the rain and messy weather on Monday, it is not safe.
Western Mass News will continue to provide you the latest updates both on air and online.
