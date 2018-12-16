BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Developing news out of Brimfield today. Authorities resumed their search today for a missing man who State Police say may have fallen through the ice on Long Pond.
The Brimfield Police Department first reported their search and rescue efforts Saturday afternoon.
We're told multiple agencies responded to the Woods at Long Pond to look for this missing man.
His identity has not been released yet.
At around 8 p.m. Saturday night police notified the public that they had suspended their search because it was not safe to operate in the dark.
This morning, authorities resumed their search. Police have looking in land nearby and in the pond itself.
When Western Mass News arrived we could see several departments on scene including State Police, Brimfield and Wales.
Now, while police said there were no risks to the public, they are asking that the public avoid the area.
Trooper Dustin Fitch with Mass. State Police confirmed with us that the missing man may have fallen through the ice. He says they sent their Underwater Recovery Unit back out there today to assist local police with their search.
At this time further details have not been made immediately available.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this developing story. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 6PM on ABC40 for the latest details.
