SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield mother is asking for the public's help in the search for her 21-year-old son, who has been missing for several weeks, this as police follow all leads coming in on this case.
Jovann Vergara was last seen leaving his step father’s house on Franklin Street.
His mother tells us that Jovann called her saying he was on his way home, but never showed up, and almost two months later, she hasn’t heard from him since.
"I feel it in my heart that something bad did happen to my son," Springfield resident Marie Rivera tells us.
Marie is worried about her 21-year-old son.
Jovann Vergara of Springfield was last seen on December 9.
His mother tells Western Mass News that Jovann called her when he was leaving his step father’s house saying he had a ride home, but it’s been almost two months and he still hasn’t come home.
"My son, this is not like him. It’s very unusual. It’s not likely for him to go this long without getting in contact with me. I’m terrified of what happened to my son," explained Marie.
Rivera says her son doesn’t have his phone, his I.D., money, and, most importantly, his insulin, needed for his treatment for type 1 diabetes.
"It is fatal if he doesn’t use his medication. You can’t even survive a week without it. It’s bad enough one day," stated Marie.
Ryan Walsh, Public Information Officer for the Springfield Police Department, tells Western Mass News that detectives are following leads and still actively searching for Jovann.
This week, they’ve checked areas near the North End Bridge and Plainfield Street, places where police say Jovann is known to hang around, but he says so far, no leads have panned out.
"Our detectives have followed every lead they have received and that can only go so far. It’s really tips from the public and any sort of sightings, and that’s where our detectives end up going," said Marie.
Rivera describes her son as goofy, helpful and happy.
She says she has other younger children who desperately want their big brother to come home.
"I wouldn’t wish this on anybody. I wouldn’t wish this on anybody. It’s terrifying to not have closure, not know where your son is. My son could be laying somewhere in this cold and nobody knows, and I just ask the public for help. If you know the pain a mother feels, please come forward and just say something call anonymously give us a lead," added Marie.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police Department or text a tip anonymously.
