GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are searching for a suspect of a property crime incident that happened in Gill earlier today.
Police ask the community to be aware that there is an active search going on near the area of Bascom Road and Lampblack Road intersection.
They also ask residents to not hike in the Griswald Conservatory area for the next couple hours.
The suspect is said to be wearing a dark hoodie and and carrying a backpack.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
