NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have suspended the search for a reported missing swimmer who was hit by a pontoon boat in Northampton.
Officials told Western Mass News they found nothing in the water and haven't received a report of a missing person.
Crews were back on the Connecticut River around 7 a.m. Wednesday where the Northampton Fire Department had a boat on the water.
The search effort began around 3:30 Tuesday.
A witness told us there was a loud thud when the boat hit something and whatever it was sank.
