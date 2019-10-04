LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are currently searching for an inmate that walked away from a work site.
The Hampden County Sheriff's Department said that 51-year-old Juan Mendez was on his way back from a community job site to the department's pre-release center in Ludlow around 11:15 a.m. Friday when he cut off his GPS bracelet.
The sheriff's office added that Mendez is authorized to work in the community with that bracelet.
Mendez was sentenced in 2005 for property crimes. He served two-and-a-half years with three years probation. He is in jail currently on a probation violation and is due to end his sentence on December 25, 2019.
“Obviously, this person was classified to minimum security because they were not seen to be a danger in the community. However, when an individual absconds from a correctional supervision situation it is always a matter of caution” said sheriff's department spokesperson Stephen O’Neil.
Mendez is described as a Hispanic male, 5'6" tall, weighs about 240 pounds, and has a shaved head and brown eyes.
He was last seen in Ludlow and he previously lived in West Springfield.
Anyone with information is asked to call (413) 547-8000 ext. 2191.
