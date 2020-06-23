NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are searching for a possible person who has disappeared in the Connecticut River in Northampton.
Easthampton Police are assisting and told Western Mass News that they received reports that a pontoon boat may have struck a swimmer in the river and the swimmer had disappeared.
They noted that Mass. State Police are sending a helicopter to assist and Northampton Fire has put a dive team in the water.
Western Mass News has a crew heading to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
