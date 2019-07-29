Search underway for suspect who robbed Murphy's Pop Shop in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the East Forest Park section of town on Monday night.
Lt. Kane of the Springfield Police Department tells us officers were called to a report of an armed robbery on Island Pond Road around 9:00 p.m.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that an armed suspect had robbed Murphy's Pop Shop on Island Pond Road and took off in a vehicle.
Lt. Kane stated that the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Springfield Police are following up on leads and are continuing to search for the suspect.
A description of the suspect and the vehicle has not yet been provided.
Mass State Police says, at this time, they are not assisting in the investigation.
It is unclear if anyone was injured during the incident.
Lt. Kane adds that there is no danger to the public.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.