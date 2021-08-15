(WGGB/WSHM) -- Developing news out of Haiti where at least 304 people are dead after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Saturday morning.
The U.S. geological survey is estimating high casualties and widespread disaster, and this morning the search for survivors is on.
In addition to the 304 people that were killed more than 1,800 were injured.
The head of the United States Agency for International Development has authorized the deployment of a disaster assistance response team to help with recovery efforts.
On Saturday, the Haitian president toured the quake zone by plane and took photos of the devastation.
Right now healthcare workers from Cuba are helping victims.
Now, this earthquake comes 11 years after a catastrophic magnitude 7.0 quake struck the country leaving hundreds of thousands of people dead. That earthquake hitting along the same fault line as this most recent one.
Saturday's earthquake initially prompted a tsunami threat, but not long after the warning, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System canceled the alert.
Aftershocks are now a concern for Haiti, as emergency crews work to assess the damage.
