WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Center for Human Development held their season-opening game Sunday for the Springfield Sled Thunderbirds.
The C.H.D.'s sled hockey program is specialized for disabled competitors.
The sport is just like stand-up hockey, except the players are propelled by sleds with blades underneath them, allowing them to glide along the ice.
The team used to be the Western Mass Knights, but they recently got picked up by the Springfield Thunderbirds.
"It's exciting," said Springfield Sled Thunderbirds team captain Ryan Kincade. "We're so happy. We really look forward to represent the Thunderbirds."
Sunday's game also featured a special military recognition from representatives of Hanscom Air Force Base.
