AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Six Flags New England still hasn’t gotten the green light to open due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.
However, while tourists and locals haven’t been able to enjoy the park, there is still good news for season pass holders.
It’s still quiet along Main Street in Agawam as the gates to Six Flags New England are still closed, not allowed to open yet under the state's COVID-19 rules.
This week, 2020 season pass holders received promising news from the park.
In an e-mail obtained by Western Mass News from Mark Kupferman, senior vice president of consumer and guest experience at Six Flags, said:
“As a show of our appreciation, we will be extending your 2020 pass for all of 2021. All season dining and flash passes will also be extended.”
Although Six Flags isn’t attracting tourists and passholders this year, Western Mass News stopped at Bobbie J’z, located across from the park to see how their business is doing during this uncertain time.
“We stood our ground and we are going to survive,” said Mary-Jane Jensen, owner of Bobbie J’z.
Jensen said this year, her customers are able to access her business without worrying about traffic.
“We rely on the park, but for some weird reason this year, we have gotten a lot of support from the locals with social media, so it didn’t affect us too much,” Jensen added.
While Bobbie J’z is doing just fine, businesses close by are struggling.
“They’re struggling. I’m not sure financially how they are doing, but they are struggling. We try to support them when we need to buy stuff as well,” Jensen noted.
Jensen told Western Mass News that she is hopeful 2021 will be a better year for all the local businesses on Main Street.
“We always look forward to the park. It’s nice, families and extra business for us, and helps us build our acorns for the winter like a squirrel,” Jensen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.