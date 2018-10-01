SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
Welcome to October!
With a cold front to our north today, we ended up milder with highs in the lower 70s across the lower valley. As this front continues creeping southward, temperatures will continue to drop and tonight we return to the lower and middle 50s. This cold front will stall to our south, keeping us cloudy and damp overnight with occasional showers passing from west to east.
Tuesday begins cloudy, cool and showery-but with dry breaks in the mix as well. Our best rain chances will arrive later in the afternoon and evening as low pressure and a cold front move into New England from the west. From dinner time through Tuesday night, showers and thunderstorms are possible with downpours possibly leading to some localized, minor flooding. Temperatures will hover in the 60s with a light breeze.
Wind will pick up Tuesday night through Wednesday morning as a cold front swings through our area. Thunderstorm chances should end around midnight and only a shower or two will linger into Wednesday morning. Clouds should give way to some sunshine in the afternoon, warming temps into the lower 70s. Dry weather continues Thursday, but we are warm, more humid and breezy as strong low pressure moves from the Great Lakes to Hudson Bay. A weak cold front will come through Thursday night with a spot shower, but little fanfare is expected.
In true fall fashion, we will see a roller coaster of temperatures over the next week or so. After a warm day Thursday, we get hit with a dry, cool air mass for Friday and Saturday with temperatures falling back below normal. High pressure will give us dry, pleasant conditions with some good sunshine. A warm front will pass to our north sometime late Saturday, which will be followed by warmer, more humid air for Sunday and Columbus Day. A ridge builds into the Mid-Atlantic at the same time, which will also help bring our temps back up above normal.
