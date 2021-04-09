SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Allergy season is in full swing and with COVID-19 still around this year, it can be difficult to determine which one you're dealing with.
Spring is here, which means seasonal allergies are back in action.
“Oh yeah, spring and fall, I know the pollen count is high,” said Sally Brehart of Springfield.
However, this year, many are asking themselves: is what they are experiencing COVID-19 or allergies?
Telling the difference between the two can get a bit tricky, especially when COVID-19 and allergy symptoms can over lap.
“Ya know raspy, sinuses, and all that, so a couple times, I did worry,” Brehart noted.
Western Mass News spoke with Ilana Kasal, a physician assistant at AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield, who said many patients have trouble telling the two apart.
“We just saw three in the last hour actually. The symptoms can be really similar, so that can be concerning for patients,” Kasal explained.
Kasal broke down symptoms for allergies and explained to Western Mass News the tell-tale signs.
“Things that are definitely allergy related and not COVID related are things like sneezing and itchy eyes. You don’t see those with COVID very often,” Kasal added.
Also, if you feel your allergies subsiding after taking allergy medicine, then you’re typically in the clear for COVID-19.
Kasal said there are also specific COVID-19 symptoms that do not line up with seasonal allergies.
“Obvious, COVID-19 symptoms that are likely not allergies include, but are not limited to, loss of taste or smell. That’s almost never allergies. Any nausea is likely more COVID or a viral illness,” Kasal said.
The one symptom that is experienced between both COVID-19 and allergies is sinus congestion, but Kasal said there’s an easy way to clear up the confusion.
“A fever, if you’re running a fever, please coming get tested,” Kasal noted.
