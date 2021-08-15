SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The second annual vegan block party took place in Springfield Sunday.
More than a dozen vendors were at the event all of which were owned by local businesses. The goal of vegan fest is to help promote healthy eating and lifestyles throughout Western Mass.
We spoke with an attendee who is excited the event was back on following the pandemic.
"To come out and see a vegan fair which is basically promoting healthiness and to see different kind of vendors which wouldn't exist in the norm, it's a good thing do, it's a great day people came out, I'm always trying to promote good music and good food, so this whole festival here is a very positive thing for the community," said Don Felton, an attendee of the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.