WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The West Springfield Police Department is investigating a second bank robbery that occurred in broad daylight in their city in just over a day.
According to Sergeant Joe LaFrance, the Freedom Credit Union on Union Street was robbed Friday afternoon.
This was around 2:30 p.m.
It's the second time in just over 24 hours this has occurred in West Springfield.
On Thursday, the Aarha Credit Union was robbed - officers responding to that incident around 10:20 a.m.
Now, just a little over a day later, and police are once again actively investigating a bank robbery.
"Detectives are viewing video and interviewing witnesses," LaFrance explained to Western Mass News.
We know, according to police, that the suspect in Friday's robbery of the Freedom Credit Union is a female.
LaFrance noted that no weapon was shown. He told us the female suspect handed a note demanding money.
She's described as being in her mid-twenties to early thirties, wearing a black hoodie, jeans and a surgical mask.
"The suspect fled on foot with an undetermined amount of money .. running North on Union Street," LaFrance told us.
Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.
West Springfield police detectives continue to investigate both robberies, as well as the robbery that occurred Thursday.
If you have any information that will help identify the suspect or assist the investigation you are asked to call their Detective Bureau at 263-3210.
Or if you wish to stay anonymous, text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.
Western Mass News will provide an update as new information emerges. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 4PM on CBS for the latest.
