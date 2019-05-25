BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A child in the greater Boston area has been diagnosed with measles, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirms.
This is the second case of measles reported this year in the state.
The child was diagnosed on Friday, May 24th, we're told. Initially the DPH reported the child was exposed on May 23rd, but they have since revised that and are now reporting it was May 24th.
Now state public health officials are alerting residents about potential exposure.
"Measles is very contagious...During the infectious period, the child was present in a number of locations that could have resulted in exposure to other people," reports the DPH.
Those locations include the following:
Saturday 5/18
11 AM – 3:00 PM – Weymouth, MA
Weymouth Club
75 Finnell Drive
Weymouth, MA
Tuesday 5/21
8:15 AM – 10:40 AM and 5:15 PM-7:30 PM – Quincy, MA
Jack ‘n’ Jill Childcare at Marina Bay
500 Victory Rd.
North Quincy, MA
Wednesday 5/22
4:00 PM – 7:00 PM – Quincy , MA
Star Market
130 Granite Ave, Quincy, MA
2:00 PM- 7:00 PM – Quincy, MA
Quincy YMCA
79 Coddington St, Quincy, MA
Thursday 5/23
8:15 AM – 10:40 AM and 5:15 PM-7:30 PM – Quincy, MA
Jack ‘n’ Jill Childcare at Marina Bay
500 Victory Rd.
North Quincy, MA
Friday 5/24
9:10 AM – 1:40 PM – Quincy, MA
Crown Colony Medical Center
500 Congress Street
Quincy, MA
According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health early symptoms of measles can occur 10 days to 2 weeks after exposure and may resemble a cold.
This includes a fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes.
"...A rash occurs on the skin 2-4 days after the initial symptoms develop. The rash usually appears first on the head and then moves downward. The rash typically lasts a few days and then disappears in the same order," explains the DPH.
For those who are exposed and begin to develop symptoms of measles, state public health officials ask that they contact their healthcare provider before visiting an office, clinic, or emergency department.
"Visiting a healthcare facility may put others at risk and should be avoided. Anyone who has had measles in the past or has received two doses of the vaccine is unlikely to develop measles even if exposed," notes the DPH.
If you are interested in additional information, contact your local health department or the DPH at 617-983-6800.
Click Here - For more information about measles, vaccination
