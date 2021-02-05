SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There appears to be miscommunication between patients and the company about scheduling the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Eastfield Mall.
When Western Mass News spoke with officials from Curative, the company running the site, on Thursday, they said people would be able to book their second dose appointment on-site at the Eastfield Mall.
Well, phone calls and emails started coming in, and a Western Mass News crew went down to the site on Friday to investigate.
"When I asked where can I make a second appointment for my mother, who is 87, they said that they don’t do that at the Eastfield Mall," said Springfield resident Kathleen.
Kathleen called the Western Mass News vaccine authority hotline with concerns about scheduling a second COVID-19 vaccine dose for her mother at the Eastfield Mall vaccine site run by Curative.
Earlier this week, company representatives told Western Mass News the second appointments can be scheduled on-site while people waited in the observation area following their first dose.
Western Mass News was told this process would start Thursday. But people leaving the site Friday didn't think that was what was happening.
[Did they make a second appointment for you inside the clinic?]
"They have set it up that they will send us information about the second appointment," said central Mass. resident Kalman Buchovecky.
[Did they book you a second appointment inside?]
"They did not and said that they’ll be starting that on Monday, and they were not doing it today," said Buchovecky's daughter, Lynn Lessard.
Western Mass News reached out to the company for more information and spoke with the vice president of National Field Operations and Supply chain, Dean Shultis.
[Is there somebody on-staff who maybe is telling people they shouldn’t be getting a second vaccine appointment there?]
"No, there shouldn’t be. No, we’ve, kind of, reiterated this several times and sent additional people there to help with the process," he said.
Shultis added that he would look into the situation.
"You’ve got my interest now, and this is something that I’m going to check into," he noted.
The state’s vaccine hotline opened Friday to help those 75 and older struggling to use the website to book an appointment. It’s only for people 75 and older, accessed by calling 211 and pressing two when prompted.
