HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A second western Mass. gas station was broken into overnight, this time in Hadley, police say.
The Phillips 66 gas station on Rt. 9 in Hadley was broken into between 1:00 - 1:30 a.m. Sunday...less than an hour after a break-in to a Shell gas station in Holyoke.
[READ MORE: Shell gas station broken into overnight in Holyoke, 3 suspects sought]
And the Hadley Police Department dispatcher tells Western Mass News they believe the two break-ins are related.
Luckily, in both cases, the gas stations were closed so no one was inside at the time.
At the Phillips 66 on Russell Street in Hadley, the front door was broken into. Police did respond overnight.
Further details about that case weren't immediately available.
However, we've learned that officers were back on scene this morning to review surveillance cameras as they continue their investigation.
At the gas station break-in in Holyoke surveillance video did capture 3 suspects on-camera. This was at the Shell on Northampton Street at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday.
[RELATED: Holyoke police look for 3 suspects following break-in at Shell gas station]
If you have any information that could help police in either of these cases, please contact the Hadley Police Department at 584-0883 or the Holyoke Police Detective Bureau at 413-322-6940.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.