BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State health officials are reporting a second flu-related death of a child.
Mass. Department of Public Health said a female child from Middlesex County died within the past week from a flu-related illness.
Other details about that child, including her age, were not immediately released.
The news comes after a 12-year-old boy from Milford died Wednesday from a flu-related illness.
While both cases happened within the week, state officials noted that it does not appear that they are related.
“January and February are typically the height of the flu season, and flu-related complications can result in very serious, life-threatening illness and even death, among both children and adults. These deaths are tragic and are a reminder of the dangers of flu and the importance of flu vaccination, our best protection against illness. The Department of Public Health urges people to get vaccinated, to wash their hands, cover their cough and sneeze and stay home when sick to limit the spread of disease," said Dr. Larry Madoff with the Mass. Department of Public Health.
It's heartbreaking news that no doctor or parent wants to hear, but pediatric doctors we spoke with today said that these tragic deaths are a reminder that the flu is a terrible disease.
"The flu season is getting going, but we haven't hit the peak yet and I think this is our wake up call. For those parents who said 'I don't know if it will be bad this year,' it's bad. Kids in massachusetts are dying," said Dr. John O'Reilly with Baystate Medical Center.
Milford Public Schools sent a letter home to families identifying the boy as Aaron Zenus, a seventh grader at Stacy Middle School.
"First and most importantly, to the family, the Milford community sends are sincerest prayers and wishes for you. The Milford community is hurting, we really truly are," said Milford selectman Michael Walsh.
Dr. John Kelley with Redwood Pediatrics told Western Mass News that their office is seeing patients with the flu daily.
"I think it goes to emphasize the importance of getting the influenza vaccine and doing the best you can to prevent the disease. The flu vaccine's not perfect. Usually, in a good year, it's 50 to 60 percent effective, but that's better than zero percent if you don't get the flu shot," Kelley added.
Baystate Medical Center explained that younger kids are always at a greater risk of catching the disease.
"The younger the kid is, the more difficulty they have fighting off the flu and the complications like a pneumonia. If your child has asthma, they'll be having more trouble. If they have obesity, if they have diabetes, if they have some kind of chronic kidney or liver disease," O'Reilly noted.
Both doctors we spoke to today could not stress enough that it is not too late to get your flu shot. They said that the body doesn't develop a full defense to the virus for about two weeks, but it will help prevent any exposure as we head into the peak of flu season.
There was only one pediatric flu-related death last year.
Mass. DPH noted that this year's flu season appears to be similar to last years, in that it's widespread and severe. However, early indications are that this year's vaccine appears to be very effective and there are no shortages of available vaccine.
