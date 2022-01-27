SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Just after midnight Thursday, Massachusetts State Police said they were called to State Street near MGM Casino, along with Springfield police officers.
State Police said they were looking for a man who was denied entry to the casino after security found used shell casings in his backpack.
When gaming enforcement unit officers made contact with the 24-year-old Springfield man, they said he shot a flare gun, hitting a Springfield officer in the hand.
Troopers said the suspect ran into the parking garage of the casino where he fired more shots from his flare gun, as officers and troopers followed.
Investigators said the 24-year-old was shot by an officer or officers, marking the second officer involved shooting in Springfield just this month.
It was on Jan. 9 when Orlando Taylor III was shot and killed by a Springfield Police Officer.
his family, and minister Charles Stokes spoke out this evening about this incident.
“As you all know, there was a shooting last night here in the city of Springfield where a Police Officer again had to draw his weapon and he shot someone. Not only does that do a disservice to good police officers who work in the police department, but it also puts community service in danger,” said Stokes.
Here’s what Western Mass News uncovered today about the incident:
- We are told by Springfield Police that the suspect is still facing serious injuries. He was taken to Baystate last night.
- His name will not be released at this time but he is a 24-year-old man from Springfield.
- The officer who was shot is recovering from minor injuries.
- We've also learned there is police body camera footage of the incident
- Springfield detectives are also gathering any other available video.
The Hampden District Attorney's office have started their own investigation to determine if the use of force was justified.
