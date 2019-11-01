SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A second person has been arrested in connection with a Springfield home invasion.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 20-year-old Malik Erskine of Springfield was arrested Friday at his Carlisle Street apartment on charges including:
- Assault to maim
- Conspiracy
- Mayhem
- Armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury
- Home invasion
- Armed robbery
- Larceny over $1,200
- Larceny of a motor vehicle
The charges stem from a home invasion that occurred on September 30 on the 600 block of Roosevelt Avenue, during which a male victim was badly burned and tortured. The victim remains in critical condition.
A mid-size marijuana growing operation was also found inside the home during the investigation.
Walsh noted that an arrest warrant is also out for 21-year-old Dushane Simon of Springfield on home invasion and other charges.
"Mr. Simon was wearing a Massachusetts Probation Department GPS ankle bracelet during the attack. Mr. Simon is believed to have fled the area since his GPS bracelet was later located on the side of I-495 in Eastern Massachusetts," Walsh explained.
Investigators previously arrested Devenne Colemon, 22, for her alleged involvement in the incident.
The incident remains under investigation.
