GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A second person is dead following a fire earlier this week in Great Barrington.
The Berkshire County District Attorney's office said that 67-year-old Susan Romano died Tuesday at Albany Medical Center for injuries sustained in Monday's fire on Silver Street.
Romano's husband, Michael, died Monday night.
The D.A.s office said that the early focus on the cause of the fire remains accidental, the investigation remains active and ongoing.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
