SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield is home of the Basketball Hall of Fame, which has been under renovations for almost the last two years.
Phase II is underway, but that’s not the end of the long-awaited remodeling project.
Times have changed and so has the Basketball Hall of Fame. They’ve been undergoing constant renovations, all to keep up to date with the newest technology.
“How people accept information and look for information has changed and if we’re going to stay the world’s finest sports museum, it’s important we find ways to tell the history of the living history of basketball," said Paul Lambert with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
The Basketball Hall of Fame has plans for a complete makeover, which started with inside renovations last year. The next step was to tackle the outside dome.
“Each panel that makes up our dome is coming off and being refinished and reflashed underneath," Lambert explained.
The lights that were built into the dome are being taken out and projection lights are going in, which will withstand tough weather conditions.
The Hall of Fame has raised $30 million so far through private donations. Lambert said it’s all because the donors support their vision.
“They’ve felt our passion for the sport and we’ve worked really hard to make that come to life,” Lambert noted.
Although renovations continue for the Hall of Fame, it hasn’t stopped people from coming out from all over to visit.
“Our attendance has been great and really, it’s been very steady,” Lambert said.
Lambert told Western Mass News that they focus on improving for the community by hosting different events and programs.
"We want the local community to embrace the Hall of Fame and make it feel like it’s part of their life and their heritage for growing up in this beautiful area that we live in,” Lambert said,
The final second floor inside touches will be finished this summer. Outside dome renovations are expected to be completed in the fall, but Phase III will start next winter, which will renovate the entire inside dome.
All the renovations will be done in the spring of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.