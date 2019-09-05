TURNERS FALLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The adult-use cannabis industry continues to grow in Massachusetts, as the second retail marijuana shop prepares to open its doors today.
'253 Farmacy' will officially open to the public at 9:00 a.m. inside the former Hallmark Institute of Photography on Millers Falls Road.
Considered a well-known area to residents in Franklin County, the company’s website says the facility will operate as a deli-style cannabis marketplace, where marijuana will be grown, processed and served.
The first retail marijuana shop in Franklin County, Patriot Care, opened back in April in Greenfield.
Be sure to stay with Western Mass News, for complete coverage of the opening this morning.
