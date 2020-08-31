HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another 'Stop The Spread' test site is opening in Holyoke.
City officials said that the second location - which will be walk-up only - will be located in the city parking lot, across from the War Memorial Building and next to McDonald's on Maple Street.
This testing site, which will use the less invasive nasal swab in the lower nostril, will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
Testing does not need a referral, is free, will be done on a first come, first serve basis. Appointments will be not be scheduled.
In addition, you do not have to be symptomatic. Those who are symptomatic, especially those with a fever, are urged to consider getting a test through your primary care provider.
This new testing site is now the second 'Stop The Spread' site in Holyoke. Last week, a drive-thru testing site opened at Holyoke Community College.
The city reports that testing at both locations will be available until September 30.
More information on the state's 'Stop The Spread' campaign, including other locations across western Mass. and the state, can be found here.
