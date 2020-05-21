SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A second arrest has been made in connection with a March homicide in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 23-year-old Davey Pagan of Springfield was arrested Thursday morning on Cross Street in Chicopee on a warrant charging him with:
- Murder
- Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building
- Attempted assault and battery with a firearm (four counts)
Investigators allege that Davey and a juvenile shot into a car on Whiting Street on the afternoon of March 30.
Anthony Diaz, who was sitting inside the car, was shot and died at the hospital.
Another person was wounded in the incident, but has since recovered.
The juvenile was arrested on April 7 and has been also charged with murder.
