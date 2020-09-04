HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A second suspect was arrested in connection to a Holyoke homicide, according to a statement from the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.
State and Holyoke police were granted a warrant for Victor Velez Figueroa, 29, of Holyoke, for his alleged involvement in the murder of Jose Bonilla on July 13, the statement said.
On the same day, he was arrested in Springfield by members of the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, the statement said.
On Thursday, Aug. 6, Angel Rivera, 29, of Chicopee, was arrested by detectives for his alleged involvement in the same homicide on Suffolk Street in Holyoke, the statement said.
Members of the Holyoke Police Department responded to a shooting at 56 Suffolk St. on Monday, July 13 at about 9:45 p.m., according to the statement.
A victim, later identified at 43-year-old Bonilla of Holyoke, was located when officers arrived on scene. The victim appeared to have been suffering a gunshot wound and was immediately rushed to Baystate Medical Center where he died shortly after, the statement said.
Figueroa was arraigned on Sept. 2 in Holyoke District Court on a charge of murder and is currently being held on $1 million cash bail, according to the statement.
This is an on-going investigation being conducted by the Holyoke Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.
