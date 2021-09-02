Jacob Rogers Spfld arrest 090221

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another arrest has been made in connection with the assault on a driver in Springfield in July.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 22-year-old Jacob Rogers of Springfield was arrested Thursday morning on charges of armed assault to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

The charges stem from an incident that took place at the 'X' at Belmont and Sumner Avenues in Springfield on July 5.  On that day, police were called to the intersection for a report of an assault and when they arrived, they located an adult male on the ground suffering from severe head trauma.

An investigation found that a group of dirt bike riders cut off the victim's car and a small collision occurred between a dirt bike and the vehicle.  A verbal altercation then occurred and the driver got out of his car, which is when the assault took place.

Rogers is the second suspect to be arrested in connection with the case.  Police also arrested 23-year-old Juan Rodriguez-Menier of Springfield for his alleged involvement in the assault on July 20.

